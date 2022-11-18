Insecurity: Establishment of Centre for Control of Small Arms, Light Weapons timely–GOC

By Suleiman Shehu

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. Aminu Chinade, has described the establishment of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons as very appropriate and timely, based on Nigeria’s security situation.

Chinade stated this when the South West Zonal Coordinator of the centre, Mr Shola Akinlade, and his team paid him a courtesy visit at the Division Headquarters in Ibadan.

The GOC, while commending the National Security Adviser for the establishment of the centre, said he was happy and encouraged with the calibre of people chosen to serve at the centre.

He enjoined the Zonal Coordinator and the entire workforce to remain focused on their mandate and core duty as Nigerians were watching and relied on them to rid the country of illegal arms and weapons.

The GOC assured the centre of the Division’s assistance and support.

Earlier, the Zonal Coordinator, Akinlade, said they were at the Division to seek for the cooperation and collaboration of the military in the zone to effectively carry out their duties and mandate.

Akinlade said that the centre relied mostly on the military to achieve their objectives of moping up all prohibited small arms and light weapons in the hands of unauthorised persons in the country.

He said that the centre intended to achieve this through the provision of appropriate information and intelligence to the security agencies, advocacy and sensitisation. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

