Insecurity: Enenche prays for military, other security agencies

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Center (DIGC), Dr Paul Enenche, on Sunday prayed for the nation’s armed forces and other security agencies.

Enenche prayed for successful operations of the security agencies against the enemies of Nigeria.

The Pastor tagged the Sunday service “Special Preservation, Impartation and Empowerment Service” to pray for the personnel of the military and the various security agencies who were involved in the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry and other security challenges in the country.

He preached a message entitled: “Accessing the Word of God” with emphasis on how to access revelation from the word of God.

Enenche appreciated the officers and men of the nation’s security forces, saying they deserved a depth of gratitude from all Nigerians for defending and securing lives at the expense of theirs.

Reading from the book of Psalm 105:12-15, he prayed that the personnel be empowered to fight and defeat the adversaries of the country.

“ Today, you receive the oil of touch not, no weapon that is formed against you shall prosper.”

He urged them to be courageous and not to be afraid wherever they were deployed, advising to see their assignment as a mandate to solve a problem.

Enenche also laid curses on those who sponsored or collaborated with the criminals to destabilise the peace and progress of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a large number of men and women from the military, paramilitary and other security agencies attended the church service. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

