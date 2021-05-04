Insecurity: Emeka Offor, Sen. Ubah advocate peaceful dialogue

Some have called for peaceful dialogue and awareness help address the challenge of insecurity the country.

They spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration of a hall donated Rotary District 9125, by Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) on Tuesday Abuja.

Offor, Founder, SEOF said: `We have work together as a , together and then make sure that we do advocacy.

“Some of these things are due to the fact that some of the youths that make themselves available, ’t even know what they are .

“Until the awareness is created, let them know that what they are venturing into is a very delicate thing because when explodes nobody knows where is going to end. Peace is the end thing.

Also, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) reiterated that there was a for a national summit on peace.

 “We have been advocating proper architecture of the country.

“We strongly believe that there is a for a national summit on peace where we can come out with clear objectives, solutions that will help us curb some of these insecurity or concerns we have the country.

“Looking at the country today, everybody is in a state of panic, and the only way for us to this is to discuss.(NAN)

