Some stakeholders have called for peaceful dialogue and awareness to help address the challenge of insecurity in the country.

They spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration of a hall donated to Rotary District 9125, by Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Offor, Founder, SEOF said: `We have to work together as a nation, pray together and then make sure that we do advocacy.

“Some of these things are due to the fact that some of the youths that make themselves available, don’t even know what they are doing.

“Until the awareness is created, let them know that what they are venturing into is a very delicate thing because when it explodes nobody knows where it is going to end. Peace is the end thing.

Also, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) reiterated that there was a need for a national summit on peace.

“We have been advocating proper security architecture of the country.

“We strongly believe that there is a need for a national summit on peace where we can come out with clear objectives, solutions that will help us curb some of these insecurity or security concerns we have in the country.

“Looking at the country today, everybody is in a state of panic, and the only way for us to resolve this is to discuss.(NAN)

