Insecurity: Ekiti APC allays fears by residents

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has advised residents in the state to go about their normal activities without any fear of threat to their lives and property. Mr Ade Ajayi, the APC Publicity Secretary, appealed to residents not to be daunted by the recent pockets of security challenges in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

Ajayi was reacting to a statement credited to the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that: “citizens are no longer safe in the state under the current administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi.” The APC scribe said that insecurity was a national challenge and not peculiar to Ekiti State. “It is like comparing Satan with Jesus when the situation under which PDP governed this state is compared to the present situation under the APC government.

“There are several unresolved day light assassinations and clear cases of robberies which happened during the immediate past government. “Residents of the state should ignore the statement. Ekiti is more secured under Fayemi unlike when Fayose and PDP were in the saddle. “Insecurity is a national challenge. The south west security network, code named “Amotekun” outfit, is well equipped and motivated by the state government.

“This is a pointer to the seriousness of the administration to safe guard lives and properties in the state. ” The opposition is so idle and mischievous so much that members are daily deserting the party and defecting to our party (APC) daily and in droves. “PDP is too neck deep in matters that do not concern them. The umbrella is torn and their party is going to perpetual extinction,”Ajayi said.

The APC said it was confident that security agents in the state were capable of dealing with any unfortunate incident and had already swung into action. “In the case of the oil magnate who was kidnapped on Monday, very soon the security agents shall bring succour to the family of the victim.

“Just like they did during the Yuletide when a travelling businessman was rescued by the Amotekun outfit in cooperation with other security agents in the state. “There have been so many success stories that can be attributed to the Fayemi’s government since its inception in 2018,” Ajayi said. (NAN)