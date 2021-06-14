Insecurity: Edwin Clark calls for National Dialogue

June 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Elder Statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari call for a National Dialogue the security challenges facing the country.

He made the call while briefing newsmen on the state of the nation.

“I appeal the President convoke  a National Dialogue over insecurity and general violence with Nigerians of various ethnic nationalities.”

He said any law banning open grazing by state governments was legal and binding on any person or of persons.

“There is no federal system where the federating units controlled by the governors, who are chief security officers of his federating unit.

“What we are practicing today is not a federation. Rather, what we are practicing is a unitary form of government and that is why the people want a Constitution.

“The various calls by groups for secession and breakup of the country is not healthy. The President needs have a peaceful government until he leaves office in 2023.

“We must build a united Nigeria where all citizens are equal and have equal opportunity to aspire to any position in their God-given land without being subjugated or reduced to becoming  subjects without any rights in their own country,” Clark said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,