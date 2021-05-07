Insecurity: Ebonyi to offer amnesty to repentant bandits — Commissioner

May 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Government says it will offer amnesty bandits and other criminals terrorising the state but willing repent and lay down their arms for peace.
The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki Friday.
Orji said that Gov. Dave was committed the protection of and property of residents of the state and would any legitimate achieve it.


He said that repentant hoodlums and all who engaged in one criminality or the other in the state under any guise would be rehabilitated and reintegrated back to .
“The governor’s take is that of amnesty and offering the olive branch to them.
“So, if they can surrender and lay down their arms, government is ready to get them profiled, rehabilitated and engaged in life transforming empowerment programmes.

“The EndSARS N3 billion empowerment programme is only for who involved in the protest. It is also for idle youths and women.
“If this category of can remember God, humanity and the wonderful strides, selfless and passionate work of our governor, I can tell you that he will develop a programme that will give an immediate ,” Orji said.
He said that government’s idea was to ensure that every hoodlum was rehabilitated and reintegrated with their families and communities and molested.


He said the security meetings convoked recently by the governor designed to find solution to the increasing security challenges plaguing the state.
Orji further said the security meetings meant to involve stakeholders in the effort to achieve a lasting solution to the challenges.
“The engagement is also aimed at enhancing effective policing of our communities in order to ensure timely alert about security threats and breaches to relevant agencies,” he said.

The commissioner, a one-time Chief Whip of the state House of Assembly, said available security reports show that most of the bandits come from communities.
“The truth is that these bandits and hoodlums are totally outsiders.
“From the history of already arrested, we have a lot of engagement to do with some of our youths, who have been involved in banditry in the state,” Orji said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,