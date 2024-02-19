Insecurity: Ebonyi govt recruits 2,600 forest guards

The Ebonyi Government has confirmed the recruitment of 2, 600 youths as forest guards to support the fight against insecurity in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Jude Okpor, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

He said that those recruited would serve under the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS).

“The 2,600 persons recruited in the state represent 200 persons per Local Government Area (LGA) and we have 13 LGAs in Ebonyi.

“Most of the security challenges in the country stems from the occupation of the forests by criminals.

“The criminals launch attacks on innocent persons from the forests and we want to rid our forests of criminals,” Okpor said.

According to him, the recruitment is in tandem with President Bola Tinubu’s recent meeting with state governors over insecurity.

“The forestry security outfit is a component of the state police which was discussed at the meeting,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the state Commander of the NHFSS, Mr Larry Igwe, welcomed the recruitment, saying it would enhance their capacity to fight criminal elements hibernating in forests.

“The governor’s approval testifies the confidence in our ability to curb insecurity by complementing the efforts of Police, Army and other sister agencies,” he added in a recent statement. (NAN)

By Chukwuemeka Opara