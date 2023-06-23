Insecurity: Ebonyi govt. directs hotels, Parks to install surveillance cameras

By Christian Ogbonna

Ebonyi Government on Friday directed hotels, parks, supermarkets and other public places to install surveillance cameras, as part of efforts to tackle the prevailing insecurity in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki by Mr Tochukwu Okorie, Commissioner for Information, Communication and Technology.

According to Okorie, all public places including government offices should install the security cameras to ensure proper surveillance.

“They are directed to ensure that their facilities are equipped with functional Digital Surveillance systems/cameras in order to checkmate the spate of crime.

“If any is found wanting on this directive, the State Government will do the installation for them at their own cost with consequent penalties.

“This is to ensure that the governor’s drive for a functional central communication system and Smart City in Ebonyi is achieved,” the commissioner said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

