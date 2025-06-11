Insecurity: Don advocates establishment of LG, state police

Dr Sebastine Agbinda has advocated the establishment of state and local government police in Nigeria to stave off the growing insecurity.

By Nicholas Dechi

Agbinda, who is a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, made the call in Gboko at an interaction on the growing security challenges in North Central Nigeria.

He argued that the establishment of local and state government police would help tackle the menace.

Agbinda suggested that the local government police would not carry arms but only gather intelligence for other security agencies.

He, however, said that the state police would carry arms and perform their duties based on their rules of engagement and not otherwise.

“Nigeria’s problem is the constitution. We have a unitary constitution, and we are practising a presidential system of government.

“The presidential constitution allows for local government and state police as it is done in the United States of America (USA), which we modelled our constitution on.

“The USA has the county police, which are the local government police, as well as the state police. They do not have a centralised police,” Agbinda said.

He further called on the National Assembly to expedite action towards the timely passage of the state police bill.

The lecturer emphasised that with both the local government and state police in place, the invasion of communities by terrorists would be resisted. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)