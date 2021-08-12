Insecurity: Dialogue, reconciliation way forward – Matawalle

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara dialogue and reconciliation remain most plausible solutions to banditry and challenges.

Matawalle told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that dialogue and reconciliation of bandits had yielded alot of results since he assumed office as the governor of Zamfara.

He said that the state had recorded a year of zero incidence of bandits’ in the state following the of dialogue with the bandits.

He said that insecurity was the major problem in the country, especially in the north western part of the country where gunmen could at will.

“As I have mentioned earlier, the issue of insecurity is not just one man’s business, it is for all of .

“Whether you are a security agent, a normal citizen or anybody, what is important is for all of to come together and make this issue our own and confront it squarely.

“When I assumed duty as the Zamfara governor, I know that before the 100 days, we have achieved alot on our part which was not been achieved for the past six years.

“This was achieved because I called to be involved and issues were discussed.

“Stakeholders were invited who were leaders, traditional and heads.

“We put heads together and that is why we initiated the issue of dialogue and reconciliation with the bandits and this yielded alot of results in the state.

“Every state needs to adopt this initiative to have a peaceful country, ” he said.

Matawalle emphasised that the issue of insecurity is for all to come together and find lasting solutions to it.

He said other parts of the country would need to key into this initiative.

“Once we come together as one and have one stand, I believe it will work for .

“Although, we have been discussing among us all and I can assure you that very soon we will have a lasting solution to this issue.

“I also want to appeal to that God does not make mistakes and he Nigeria for us to live together.

“Lets find out what the problem is , that is, let us find out the root of this problem then, we can now know how to solve this problem.

“Nigeria is very versatile, someone cannot just come in a day and say let us break out. Not possible!

“What we will do is how can we understand ourselves, because we are together.

you go to my village, you will see Igbo there with their stores, the same thing with the .

“They have so many things they are selling in my place. We are one already.

“The only thing we need now is to sit down and analyse what the problem is.

“This is better saying we should divide, ” he said.

Matawalle emphasised on the need for one another to tackle issues bedeviling the country rather divide, saying , ” it is important for all to preach peace and coexistence of the country.”(NAN).

