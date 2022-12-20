Insecurity: Defence minister seeks adequate funding for space technology

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has sought for more funding of satellite space technology to enhance operational capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Magashi, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, made the call at the inauguration of operational facilities for the Defence Space Administration (DSA), on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister stated that satellite and space technology remained key to increasing the capacity of the armed forces and enhancing their operations across the country.

He also called for the protection of the nation’s investment in satellite and space technology, so as to enjoy the full spectrum of its benefits.

Magashi commended the DSA for the technical expertise it had continued to exhibit, urging them to work more and build more capacity.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in his goodwill message, said Nigeria’s satellite space project would aid the military and other security agencies to combat the menace of insecurity bedeviling the country.

He emphasised the need for more collaboration between the armed forces in protecting critical national assets across the country.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Administration, Rear Adm. Nnamdi Muogilim said the project was the first of its kind anf would support the operations of the armed forces in addressing insecurity in the country.

He said that the objective was to create a robust indigenous space competence capable of producing and utilising space assets to meet the operational requirements of the military and other security agencies.

He said the DSA was committed to supporting the armed forces and other security agencies with relevant space products and solutions necessary for the conduct of operations in space and wartime, in line with the national space policy.

Highlights of the event were the inauguration of DELSAT-1, Project and Access Control and Surveillance BuiBuildin, Satellite Ground Station and road network, among others. (NAN)