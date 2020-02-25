Insecurity: Defence college alumni backs community policing

The Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) has expressed support for establishment of community policing by various geopolitical zones of Nigeria toward tackling its myriads security challenges.

President of AANDEC, Maj.-Gen. Garba Audu (Rtd), stated this while briefing newsmen on the Alumni’s forthcoming 10th National Security Seminar, on Monday in Abuja.

Audu said the various security challenges bedeviling the country required collaboration of civilian citizens and security agencies to nip them in the bud.

He added that the war against Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity required adequate information from members of the communities to develop into intelligence that could assist security agencies.

According to him, the war against Boko Haram in the northeast is an asymmetric warfare where terrorists can hide among innocent citizens to carry out attacks.

“What is needed is the cooperation of the civilians to give out adequate information to the military to work with and we have enough personnel to deal with the situation.

“Due to the collaboration of citizens with the security agencies, the issue of bomb attacks on soft targets have greatly reduced over the years.

“The theme is: “Combating Insecurity in Nigeria”. The essence of the National Security Seminar is to promote the concept of local ownership and the All-of Citizens approach to enhancing national security as provided for, in the Nation Security 2019 document.

“The seminar will aptly recognise the contributions of individuals and corporate bodies in enhancing national security most especially in areas of non Kinetic approach.

“The seminar intends to examine four key areas bedeviling our country such as negotiations with bandits to achieve peace.

“The exercise is on-going in some states of the country. It is necessary during this seminar to examine the rationale behind such decisions to include their short and long term implications for our collective security.

“The increasing wave of kidnapping in the country, management of our international borders, level of terrorism and violent extremism which have caused so much destruction to human and property, need to be considered.

“The root causes considered fundamental are to be analysed at the seminar,” he said.

Audu disclosed that the seminar would bring together some best brains in security management in the country to the National Defence College, to brainstorm and proffer solutions.

He said there was need for conscious efforts, individually and collectively to address the envisaged security challenges.

According to him, the seminar, organised in collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser and National Defence College would hold from Feb. 26 to FEB. 27 in Abuja. (NAN)