Insecurity: Defence Chief advocates closer collaboration between military, NIA

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has called for stronger collaboration between the military and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) towards addressing the prevailing security challenges confronting the nation.

Musa made the call on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Director General of NIA, Amb. Ahmed Rufai at the NIA Headquarters in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Thursday in Abuja.

He emphasised the need to continue to bolster collaboration within the country’s security apparatus in addressing the national security challenges.

The CDS commended the NIA boss for his exemplary leadership and commitment to national service.

He said the agency had continued to provide invaluable support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and called for the adoption of cutting-edge technology to effectively combat insecurity.

Musa reiterated the readiness of the armed forces to collaborate closely for the greater good of the nation.

He stressed the imperative of addressing security challenges with determination, emphasising the role of fairness, good governance, and related factors in safeguarding national security.

In his response, the Director-General of NIA, Amb. Rufai, underscored the importance of teamwork and cooperation in advancing the nation’s interests.

He reiterated the agency’s mandate to safeguard the country’s interests and emphasized the necessity of collaboration among security agencies.

He also acknowledged the challenges facing security agencies but urged them not to waver in their commitment to their duties.

Rufai lauded the defence chief for his dedication to duty and highlighted the mutually beneficial relationship between NIA and AFN, particularly in staff training initiatives. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje