Insecurity: Deal decisive blow on nation’s adversaries, COAS urges Commanders

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has reaffirmed the commitment and capability of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) in ensuring safe and secure environment for good governance and socio economic development, in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies.

The COAS gave the affirmation on Thursday 14 September 2023, at the closing ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2023, at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja.

Addressing the conference further, the COAS averred that the briefs and presentations made during the conference have reinforced the tasks and clearly depicted the challenges ahead of the NA.

He charged all formation commanders to calibrate their strength to deal decisive blow on the nation’s adversaries.

He added, that the far reaching decisions made during the conference will propel the NA to redefine its training and operational activities in order to actualize desirable outcomes.

General Lagbaja remarked that the conference provided a veritable platform to review Nigerian Army (NA) training, operational and administrative activities that directly relate to national security.

The COAS also presented cheques to 10 maiden beneficiaries of NA Personal Insurance Scheme in an effort to provide financial security and support to families of personnel, who died in active service. The gesture by the COAS is an expression of Nigerian Army’s appreciation of the service and sacrifices of its personnel in defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.



The Army Chief who expressed appreciation to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for his interventions in repositioning the NA for optimal operational performance, pledged the unalloyed loyalty of officers and soldiers of the NA to Federal Government and constitution of Nigeria. He maintained that the NA will serve as good example to other armies.

Highpoint of the conference was the decoration of the former Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Abdul kahlifa Ibrahim with National Order of Chad medal of honour, presented to him by the Chadian Government, during his tour of duty.

