The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it will begin to take stock of all privately owned aircrafts in the country to ensure strict compliance with all regulations.

The Public Relations Officer of the customs, Mr Joseph Attah disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Attah said this was paramount considering security challenges in the country and reluctant of some highly placed individuals to pay taxes.

He stated that this development would ensure strict compliance with all relevant regulations governing importations of such aircrafts.

“Consequently, Nigeria Customs Service in line with its statutory functions as provided for in part III sections 27, 35, 37, 45, 46, 47, 52, 56, 63 and 64.

“Part XI sections 144, 145, 155, 160, 161 and 164 as well as part XII sections 167, 168, 169, 173 and 174 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

“We hereby invite all the owners of Private Aircrafts in the country to come forward with their relevant importation clearance documents for verification.

“The expected documents are aircrafts certificate of registration, NCAA’s Flight Operations Compliance Certificate (FOCC) and NCAA’s Maintenance Compliance Certificate.

“And NCAA’s Permit for Non Commercial Flights and Temporary Import Permit. All such owners or their representatives are to report to room 305, Tariff and Trade Department, Customs’ headquarters.

“The verification will begin on Monday June 7 to Tuesday July 6, 2021 and it will be from 10.00 a.m. and ends 5.00 p.m. daily” he explained.

The spokesperson said the owners of private aircrafts were respected individuals whereby the service expected them to comply with this directive.

Attah noted that anyone who refused to comply or turned up for this verification would be sanctioned accordingly. (NAN)

