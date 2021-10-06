Insecurity: CUPP calls for impeachment of Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila

…Decries abuse of office, gross misconduct, failure to protect lives, properties

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called for the immediate impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leaders of the National Assembly over alleged inability to carry out primary duties of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, at Abuja, Spokesperson of the group Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere alleged that the President had abused his office, grossly misconducted himself, and been incompetent and failed to protect the lives and property of Nigerian citizens.

He said life was now so cheap in Nigeria that leaders do not even show empathy anymore and the people are becoming unfeeling since wanton killings has become the order of the day and every new death is taken for granted.

To actualize this goal, the group called on opposition lawmakers to work “in alliance with patriotic members who are imprisoned in the APC and seeking liberation to commence action and impeach the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila immediately”.

The CUPP alleged that both leaders of the chambers of the National Assembly have failed to guide their colleagues to act as checks and balances on the Executive, rather reduced lawmakers that they do not have respect again as several members of the Executive ignore them even when they are officially summoned.

“Lawmakers are no longer respected and are ignored even when they officially summon officials of the Executive because they are daily moving from office to office begging, blackmailing and grabbing anything and everything they can grab,” he said.

He further claimed that the opposition group had filed a Suit at the Federal High Court to seek an order of mandamus to compel the National Assembly to perform its constitutional duty by investigating the several allegations of gross misconduct against the President and impeaching him.

He expressed hope that though the numbers seem impossible to muster, but some persons in APC are genuinely concerned with the current state of affairs in the country and would willingly join the impeachment moves.

The spokesperson of CUPP who made his return to office after over a year out claimed that his doctors believed he must have come in contact with some poisonous substances while in detention at the Maitama Police station as he completely lost his voice.

