Insecurity: CSOs lament spike of out-of-school children in Zamfara

A Coalition of the Civil Society Organisations in Zamfara, “Technical Team of Safe Schools”, has lamented the increasing number of out-of-school children in the state following the closure of some schools due to insecurity.

The coalition’s team leader, Dr Ahmad Hashim, stated this in Gusau on Tuesday when he led members of the CSOs on an advocacy visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Dalijan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government in 2014 launched the Safe Schools Initiative as part of efforts to ensure that children in conflict areas by insecurity continued their education.

“We are here to advocate safe school initiative to the state Commissioner of Police, we are more concerned on how insecurity is affecting the education sector of the state,” he said.

Hashim said that various schools across the state have remained closed for some years in the state following attacks by bandits..

According to him, the problem led to an increasing number of out-of -school children in the state, because large number of students and pupils have been affected especially in the rural communities.

Hashim described the situation as a great challenge to the future of education development in the state.

“You know, education is a key for societal development, therefore, all the stakeholders must work together towards addressing the situation for the future development of our dear state.

“We are here to encourage the police command to support massive return of students and pupils back to their schools,” he added.

Responding, Dalijan commended the CSOs for the visit and described it as a welcome development.

He said the command had since introduced formidable strategies that led to the reduction of incessant attacks by bandits on schools especially tertiary institutions across the state.

“Before my coming to this state as Commissioner of police, there were daily reports on banditss, but now they have reduced drastically.

“I welcome this group for your efforts in complementing our efforts to deliver our constitutional assignment.

“Our doors are always open in 24 hours, our men are always on their toes waiting for distress calls Seven days of a week.

“We will not relent in responding to any bandits-related activities in the state.

“I, therefore, welcome you on this partnership to achieve safe school initiative in the state, I assure you that, you will be contacted anytime the need arises,” Dalijan promised. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki

