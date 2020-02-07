Insecurity: CSO calls for increased civil-military cooperation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria (Civil Society Centre for Leadership and Followership) has called for increased civil – military cooperation in order to stamp out insecurity from Nigeria.

Comrade Adams Otakwu, the Chairperson, Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria, made the call on Friday in Abuja during a world press conference with the theme,”Facts about Insecurity in Nigeria and Call for Greater Civil – Military Cooperation for Maximum National Security.”

Otakwu raised alarm that the security situation in the country has become of much concern to the civil society and to all Nigerians.

He pointed out that terrorism and insurgency has become global industries from which many groups and non-state actors finance and extend their activities to countries that are vulnerable to their operations.

He added that in Nigeria, owing to many years of poor leadership and Followership, corruption and poor governance, the economy deteriorated and created huge employment.

And that despite efforts by the current government to ameliorate the situation, some jobless citizens still find a trade in terrorism, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping that place a serious burden on internal security.

The comrade lamented that in the mist of all these, innocent lives are lost, while some persons are busy politicizing the situation.

“Others are inciting the public and recently some began to call for the removal of Service Chiefs, forgetting that the Service Chiefs are individuals and even if you change and replace a hundred Service Chiefs without strengthening the security infrastructure and addressing the challenges in a holistic manner, the insecurity will subsist.

“Going forward, and to ensure maximum national security, Nigerians must acknowledge that security is our collective responsibility.

“The government, the military and civilians must demonstrate more sincerity of purpose and commitment to ending this insecurity.

“Government must redouble it’s efforts to fix the economy and strengthen the security infrastructure in terms of military equipment, personnel, funding and strategic actions.

“There must be increased Civil-military cooperation in areas of intelligence gathering, identity information networking, lockdown surveillance, and reward system for CSO actors who achieve success in this cooperation like the whistle blowing policy,” he stressed.

The Chairperson further expressed their commitment to civil-military cooperation, adding that they will be engaging the military in these directions to tackle insecurity.

He is also called on civil societies to join in this renewed effort to completely stamp out insecurity from Nigeria.

