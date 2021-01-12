Insecurity: Council boss donates Hilux, motorcycles to Vigilante group in Nasarawa

Mr Rabo Sani, Chairman, Doma Local Government Council, on Tuesday donated a Toyota Hilux truck and three Bajaj motorcycles to Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), to ease operations and complement the efforts of conventional security agencies. Sani presented the keys to the Commandant of VGN, Mohammed Usman, in Doma.

He said the donation was part of fulfillment of his campaign promise to the electorate to secure lives and property of residents in the area. According to him, as a government that is closer to the people, it becomes necessary to support the VGN to assist conventional security agents to reduce crime at the grassroots level. Sani said that before now the residents of Doma and its environs especially farmers had witnessed series of security threats, which affected their farming activities.

“As we all know one of the most important functions of government be it local, state or federal is security of lives and property, as a government that is close to the people we are not unmindful of this role. “We consider it imperative to assist the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, to enable them complement the efforts of conventional security agents in crime reduction in the council,” he said. Sani, while commending Gov. Abdullahi Sule, for providing an enabling environment and support for security agents to operate in the state, thanked the security agents for maintaining law and order in the council. Usman, while receiving the donation expressed appreciation to the council boss for the gesture and noted that it would go a long way to assist in the course of discharging their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Doma council boss also donated two Suzuki motorcycles to two persons as well as 100 bags of wheat and sewing machines to women groups across 10 electoral wards in the council. (NAN)