Insecurity: Collaboration, synergy, key to ending terrorism – Force Commander MNJTF

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Force Commander (FC) of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Maj Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, has said collaboration and synergy among security agencies is key to ending terrorism.

Khalifah stated this while on an Operational visit to HQ Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri on Friday.

The FC who was accompanied by the Deputy Force Commander (DFC) Brig Gen Assoualai Blama and other Principal Staff Officers of HQ MNJTF were well received by the Theatre Commander (TC) Maj Gen Christopher Gwabin Musa , the Deputy Theatre Commander,Maj Gen MS Ahmed,GOC 7 Division, component commanders and his Staff Officers.

The FC was received at the HQ JTF (NE) Operation HADIN KAI by the Theatre Commander Major Gen CG Musa. The FC and his team were given a detailed brief on the operational activities and achievements of the Theatre Command.

The FC in his remarks thanked the TC for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage.

He further stated that the purpose of the visit was to thank and appreciate troops of Op Hadin Kai for the synergy and collaboration in the recently concluded Operation Lake Sanity as well as introduce the new DFC to the Theatre Command family and to also inform the TC on future intents of the MNJTF with a view to routing the remnants of the terrorists from the Lake Chad region and it’s environs.

The FC called for more collaboration and synergy as he believed that was the key to ending the menace of the terrorists.

He praised the courage and gallantry of the troops of Op Hadin Kai and the support they receive from the Civillian Joint Task Force. He stated his continued resolve to work with Op Hadin Kai.

He also appreciated the service chiefs for their unrelenting support to the Force. The Borno state government was also appreciated for their support to the MNJTF.

The TC in his remarks thanked the FC for the support received from the Force and for the existing synergy which has contributed immensely to degrading the terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin region and beyond.

He further stated that his Command was committed to bringing the war against the terrorists to an end by going deep into areas where they were hiding and routing them by all means.

He reaffirmed that Op Hadin Kai would continue to collaborate with the MNJTF and other Operations to bring lasting peace to the Countries of the Lake Chad Basin.

He also stressed that plans were already underway to carry out further Operations immediately and it would involve both Kinetic and Non-kinetic operations. A minute of silence was observed in Honour of fallen heroes of both Operations at the instance of the TC.

There was exchange of souvenirs, a group photograph and a lunch in honour of the FC and his entourage. The event was successful and hitchfree.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

