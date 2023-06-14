Insecurity: COAS urges credible information from Katsina residents

By Abbas Bamalli

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya has appealed to residents in Katsina State to provide security agencies with credible information to tackle insecurity in the state.

Yahaya made the appeal on Wednesday at the inauguration of some projects provided by the Nigerian Army at Government Day Secondary School, Malumfashi.

According to him, credible information will help the security agencies to provide the required services and ensure a secure environment.

The COAS commended the good people of the state for their continued support to the Nigerian Army in its efforts to ensure a crime-free society.

While urging parents, staff, and students of the school to utilise and maintain the facilities, Yahaya said the projects were meant to enhance teaching and learning.

He assured the loyalty of the Army to President Bola Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The COAS pledged that the Army would remain professional at all times in the discharge of its responsibilities, and support the President achieve his vision of having a safer and secured Nigeria.

The projects executed under the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters, comprised two blocks of four classrooms, two staff rooms with convenience, and an assembly hall.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed, explained that the projects were to complement the existing infrastructure in the school.

According to him, it will also improve the standard of education in the area and sustain the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the community. (NAN)

