Insecurity: COAS tasks officers on proactive, efficient leadership

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has tasked senior military officers to provide proactive and efficient leadership to effectively address the prevailing security threats in the country.

Yahaya made the call on Tuesday in Abuja while delivering a lecture titled, “Military Leadership in a Security Challenged Environment”.

The lecture was presented at the maiden Leadership Lectures Series of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC).

He said effective leadership was key to military plans and operations, as such military commanders must imbibe it in order to efficiently tackle the current security challenges in the country.

“The challenges are all across the globe and our own version of it is asymmetric in nature., and that is why we have continuously tried to address issues that border on leadership,” he said.

The COAS said the lecture series was part of efforts to have all levels leaders in the military to understand was needed to inspire troops to success.

According to him, the lecture has been designed to emphasise issues like courage, dedication, integrity and proactiveness in taking decisions on issues of equipment and welfare of officers and men.

Yahaya said that the military would continue to train its officers and men at strategic, operational and tactical levels to be proactive, efficient and constantly adapt to changes in the environment.

Earlier, Director General of NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said every military personnel has been trained to be a leader, as such they must constantly develop their capacity to meet strategic and operational requirements.

According to Wahab, the first requirement for every leader is to have a dream of what he or she wants the system to be.

He added that integrity was of utmost importance for every military commander, who leads his men to success or to death.

Wahab therefore said that the COAS vision of professionalism, knowledge, administration and readiness were key to effective military leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was attended by the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf.

Others were principal staff officers, top commanders of army institutions and units, as well as members of the academia and research fellows, among others. (NAN)