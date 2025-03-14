Insecurity: COAS tasks battalion commanders on exemplary leadership

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has charged battalion commanders to show exemplary leadership in their various commands,

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has charged battalion commanders to show exemplary leadership in their various commands, to enable troops to tackle all emerging threats to national security effectively .

Oluyede gave the charge while ad

dressing battalion commanders, who were participants at the just- concluded First Commanding Officers’ Workshop in 2025 , held at the Headquarters 2 Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

Oluyede said that battalion commanders represent a pivotal bridge between the operational and tactical levels of command.

He added that they must demonstrate the essential leadership qualities of responsibility, accountability and moral courage to effectively lead their troops in battle and in peace time.

He charged the commanding officers to brace up in addressing threats to national security in their various areas of responsibility.

The army chief urged them to remain unwavering in their avowed loyalty to the government and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He lauded the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Sadiq Ndalolo ,and his team for organising the workshop for battalion commanders.

He expressed appreciation to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his continued support to the Nigerian army in its transformational drive.

In this address to troops of the Division, the COAS commended them for their sacrifices in combating security challenges bedeviling the country, urging them to remain steadfast and professional.

He reassured them that welfare of soldiers and their families remained his priority.

Oluyede pledged to ensure regular provision of uniforms, kits and combat enablers, improved office and residential accommodation, access to soft loan schemes, increased Ration Cash cum instructors’ Allowances (RCA) as well as affordable housing .

He used the opportunity to Inaugurate the 2 Division Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) Station in Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment and a Military Police Holding Facility in Mokola Barracks.

Oluyode also approved the immediate rehabilitation of the Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, located in the cantonment, and the 81 Battalion Officers’ Mess, Mokola.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Onubogu, said the workshop was aimed at renewing their individual and collective commitment towards the COAS’ desire for a highly motivated and combat ready army.

Onubogu said the workshop would undoubtedly expose the commanders to better approaches to tactical operations, perfecting strategic plans, and improving their leadership skills for operational and administrative efficiency across the theatres of operations. (NAN)