Insecurity: COAS assures Nigerians of better outcome

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, says the Army remains committed to meeting the expectations of Nigerians of better outcomes in the fight against the country’s security challenges.Yahaya said this while opening a two-day seminar for commanders and senior army officers, held at the 1 Division Nigerian Army, on Wednesday in Kaduna.The seminar, with the theme, ‘Enhancing the capacity of Nigeria Army senior level field commanders for optimal performance in a complex operating environment’, was to explore new strategies to tackle the secuiryt challenges.He stressed that the present army leadership would do things differently, identify weaknesses and address them to ensure a more secure country.

Yahaya said upon his assumption as the COAS, he became conscious of the growing threats to national security and quickly identified the compelling need to reposition the army to conduct its operations efficiently.“In order to defeat the myriad of adversaries behind the rising threats to internal security of the country, I articulated my vision for the Nigeria army, which is ‘A professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish all assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria”.

According to him, the cardinal pillars of professionalism entails readiness, sound administration and cooperation with other services, government ministries, departments, agencies and international partners.These, he added, are key in defeating all threats confronting the nation.The COAS noted that the seminar was to sensitise the officers on his vision and command philosophy and create a forum for experienced senior commanders to frankly share their experiences to bridge gaps in operations.“

I have no doubt that having a common understanding of where we are as an army and what is expected of us and where we are heading to is crucial to professionally defeat threats to national security of Nigeria.“The Nigeria army under my leadership intends to do things differently towards a better outcome, hence, we are re-invigorating training, drawing lessons from ongoing operations and listening to various stakeholders.“We are operating in increasingly complex environment and confronting threats that continue to change shape and form requiring multidimensional, multidisciplinary and multifaceted approach in defeating them”, Yahaya said.

He urged the facilitators to be frank and open in their presentations and charged participants to make optimal use of the opportunity offered by the seminar.Earlier, the GOC of 1 Division, Maj.-Gen Kabiru Mukthar, said the division hadembarked on robust operations under the guidance of the COAS which had yielded remarkable successes leading to a marked decline in security incidents in the areas of responsibility.“

I implore officers and commanders to feel confident in using the highways in Kaduna State, your presence in the roads will reassure the public and boosts confidence of road users”, Mukthar said.He urged the participants to also seize the platform to share their experiences and exchange ideas as well as contribute meaningfully to the discussions. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...