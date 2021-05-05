The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) says every Nigerian owes the nation a responsibility to stem insecurity.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that the vast majority of Nigerians must fight insecurity and support President Muhammadu Buhari by fervent daily prayers to turn the present tide.

According to him, I wish to appeal to the Catholic Bishops Conference to re-enact “Prayer for Nigeria in Distress” which they introduced in 1998 during June 12 crises.

He said the prayer can reach out for divine intervention to tackle current intractable insecurity.

“In 1998, God answered through His divine intervention in the crises and confusion; and peace and normalcy were mysteriously restored and the nation moved forward,’’ he said.

Ezekwueme noted that the country, in recent time, had been hit by a deluge of killings, herders-farmers clashes, banditry, kidnapping and unknown gunmen causing deaths, nightmare, horrendous havoc and terror across the country.

“There is an urgent need to embark on fervent and radical prayers to entrust the security challenges facing the country daily to God and seek for His divine mercies and intervention.

“There is also the need for divine intervention over the unconditional release of all abducted Nigerians, especially students including Leah Sharibu.

“There is a need for God to touch the hearts of those terrorising the country and those inventing all sorts of evils to repent,’’ he said.

The CLO boss said `God is able’ to restore absolute peace, unity, tranquility, love, tolerance and empathy in the country. (NAN)

