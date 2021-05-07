A cleric, Most Revd Julius Oludotun, has called on all the state governors to collaborate with the Federal Government to tackle the menace of banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria.



Oludotun, also the Archbishop, African Church, Lagos Province, made the call on Friday at a news conference held at the African Church Saviour’s Cathedral, Agege Diocese in Lagos.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was to commemorate the third Biennial Congress and the fifth year Founder’s Day Anniversary of the Lagos Province with the theme: “He is able”.



The archbishop said the issue of security should not be left in the hands of the Federal Government alone, but should rather be joint efforts of all the three tiers of government.



According to him, the Local and State Governments also have role to play in assisting the security agencies to confront the bandits and kidnappers in their respective states.



The cleric decried the worsening trend of abductions and kidnappings in some parts of the country, which he said, was clearly overwhelming the security apparatus of the nation.



He said: “The governments should tighten the security apparatus of the nation, and we the citizens should obey security instructions from the security agencies.



“We also appeal to the Federal and State Governments that they should accord security the importance it deserves, because all of us know we are not safe.



“The states have a security network called Amotekun; in some states now, they have already defeated the bandits.



“So, the Federal and State Governments should do more on security.”



Oladotun also called on Nigerians to move closer to God, so as to enjoy peace and unity which the country deserved.



According to him, we as Christians need to turn back to God.



“We are equally guilty of some of the sins committed.



“Our God is able and just to deliver us from every challenge and unpalatable situation we may be going through now,” he said.



The cleric said “with God, all things are possible”, adding that the country needs prayer at this crucial time.”



According to him, by the grace of God, peace would come back to Nigeria.



The archbishop said it was important for the church to continue to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.



He said: “We are strictly adhering to the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Heath, measures on COVID-19 protocols; handwashing, social distancing and sanitising of hands.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

