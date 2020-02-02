Insecurity: Christians stage peaceful protest in Ondo

Christians in Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo State, on Sunday, staged a peaceful protest against security breaches and incessant killings in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had, last week, directed all Christians to protest the killings and shedding of bloods in the country.

The Christians, in their large numbers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Holiness Cathedral, Ondo Province Five, sang solidarity songs.

They also carried placards with various inscriptions, such as “We say No to terrorism”, “Stop the killings of Christians”, “Every soul matters to God”, “Share no more blood, it cries to God”, “God hurts when His creatures hurt”, and “All souls are precious to God”.

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the security breaches, describing him as the president of all Nigerians.

They said that Nigeria was not a country of one religion but a country that belongs to Christians, Muslims, people of other faiths and, indeed, all the indigenes residing in the country.

They also said that the blood-letting in the country was much, demanding that the killings must stop.

Pastor Johnson Umoren, the Provincial Pastor, RCCG, Province Five, said that the protest was aimed at passing a message to the leadership of the country that Christians could no longer bear the incessant killings.

He said that the country belonged to everybody residing in it, adding that Nigerians should learn to live in peace.

“The killings are getting too much, especially killing of Christians in the Northern part of the country.

“We say no to shedding of innocent blood; this protest is to send a message to President Buhari and the international community that the blood shedding must stop,” he said.

One of the protesters, who represented the women, Mrs Flora Amehim, also said that the killings and raping of women must stop.

“This country belongs to all of us and we must live together in love and unity; we can no longer tolerate the killings and raping of women; this must stop now,” she said.

Mr Dayo Oyekan, a youth leader, also said that the youths were tired of being wiped out by the terrorists through incessant killings.

“We are being pushed to the wall gradually with all these killings; we want the killings to stop so that the government does not invoke the wrath of the youth,” he said. (NAN)