Insecurity: CDS harps on timely intelligence sharing among services

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has urged service chiefs and commanders of military operations to promote intelligence sharing and collaboration within and across joint task forces.

Musa made the call at the opening of the Joint Task Force Commanders Conference organised by the Defence Headquarters, on Friday in Abuja.

He said the conference, with the theme, “Rejigging Defence Headquarters led operations”, underscored the vital importance of collaboration and synergy among the various branches of the nation’s armed forces.

The CDS said it had become imperative for the military to adapt its strategies and tactics to effectively counter emerging threats in a time where the security landscape was constantly evolving.

According to him, by fostering a spirit of synergy, “we can capitalise on our collective strengths and capabilities to safeguard our nation.

“We face a multitude of threats, ranging from insurgency, terrorism, and cybercrime to transnational organised crime, separatist movements, and inter-communal conflicts.

“Each of these challenges demands a comprehensive and multifaceted response, one that encompasses not only military action but also political, economic, and social dimensions.

“To effectively address these threats, we must emphasise the importance of intelligence sharing and collaboration both within and across our joint task forces.

“The exchange of timely and accurate information is the lifeblood of successful operations.

“By breaking down silos and fostering a culture of information sharing, we can enhance situational awareness, improve decision-making processes, and promote seamless coordination among our forces”.

Musa said the military must recognise the significance of capacity building and training in maintaining operational readiness.

He also urged the commanders to equip their troops with necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to carry out their duties effectively.

According to him, continuous professional development, realistic and rigorous training exercises, and the cultivation of a learning culture are essential ingredients for success in this ever-evolving security landscape.

He also urged them to always engage with the communities where they served, adding that the success of operations depended not only on military prowess but also on the trust and support of the local populace.

The CDS urged them to strive to build strong relationships with the communities in which they operated by listening to their concerns, addressing their grievances and providing them with the security and stability they deserved.

“By doing so, we can effectively isolate the adversaries and win the hearts and minds of the people.

“Our nation looks up to us to ensure their safety, security, and wellbeing.

“Let us be guided by the principles of professionalism, integrity, and respect for human rights as we discharge our duties.

“Let us be vigilant, resourceful, and adaptive in the face of evolving threats. And let us never lose sight of the fact that our ultimate goal is a peaceful, prosperous, and united Nigeria,” he added.

The Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen. Emeka Onumajuru, said there was need for increased strategic guidance, operational review and evaluation towards addressing prevailing national security challenges.

Onumajuru said the purpose of the conference was to provide an opportunity for detailed briefing to the CDS by the JTF commanders.

He said the conference would also provide a comprehensive evaluation of various on-going operations with a view to charting new course towards addressing national security challenges.

He said the conference would, among others, deepen the interface between the military strategic leadership and operational commanders, while ensuring clearer strategic guidance.

According to him, it will also deepen synergy and interagency collaboration within the joint operation area.

“It will promote adequate operational resourcing, increase operational table efficiency and situational awareness in the various joint operational areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, were present at the event. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

