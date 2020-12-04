Insecurity: CAS inducts 3 reactivated fighter jets in Kano

The Nigerian Air Air Force (NAF) on Friday inducted three reactivated aircraft in Kano, to enhance its platforms and engagement in the campaign against insurgency and banditry in the country.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who spoke during the handover of the reactivated L-39ZA aircraft, at the 403 Flying Training School (FTS), Kano, said the platforms would enhance its operations.

Abubakar said the aircraft were reactivated with support of technical partners from the Czech Republic and engineering personnel of the service at the training school.

He said reactivation work on two L-39ZA aircrafts were successfully completed while the remaining one would soon be concluded.