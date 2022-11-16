Insecurity: CAS explores opportunities for NAF at Pakistan defence exhibition

By Yahaya Isah

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, is attending the 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022) in Karachi, Pakistan, to explore opportunities for the Nigerian Air Force.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IDEAS is a biennial defence industry show and one of Central Asia’s best platforms for international defence systems promotion.

It brings together international defence and security equipment manufacturers to explore opportunities for cooperation through joint ventures, outsourcing and collaboration.

“The seminar will provide an ideal interactive platform for NAF and other defence forces to access the most suitable products and technologies available to cater for their respective peculiar defence and security needs.

“The seminar has since been touted as arguably the most important marketplace for innovative ideas.

“It also facilitates meetings and networking sessions with numerous high-profile delegates, policymakers, diplomats and defence procurement experts all in a single location,” he added.

According to Gabkwet, modern technology have played game-changing role in NAF’s current counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

He said that the various products and innovations on display at the seminar would provide Amao the best options suitable to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

The director added that the seminar which would end on Nov. 18, was an opportunity for the Air chief to discuss with his Pakistani counterpart and other senior military leaders on areas for mutual cooperation. (NAN)

