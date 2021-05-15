Insecurity: CAN declares 3-day prayer

May 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared a three-day prayer for peace and unity of in the face of mounting insecurity.

General Secretary of CAN, Mr Daramola Bade-Joseph, disclosed this in a on Saturday in Lagos.

Bade-Joseph said event which would from May 28, until May 30, had become necessary following spate of insecurity in parts of .

He said the prevailing circumstance had made it imperative to seek God’s intervention to restore peace and progress in Nigeria.

According to him, all participating denominations are expected to gather in the evenings of each of the days set aside for the prayers.

He appealed to CAN to pray God to give the political leaders in the the wisdom to do justice and show fairness to all manner of persons irrespective of ethnic group, creed and religion.

“We should also pray the law officers rise to their responsibilities by providing the necessary security we need in Nigeria,” Bade-Joseph said. (NAN)

Tags: , ,