Insecurity: C/River Gov’t to establish Naval base at UNICAL

August 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Cross River Government has disclosed plans to a Naval base in partnership with Nigerian Navy at riverine area of University of Calabar.

Gov. Ben Ayade disclosed this on Monday in Calabar when he received Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of University of Calabar Governing Council, retired Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai.

Luther-Agwai was accompanied on visit by UNICAL Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, and other members of Council.

Ayade, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, said that decision to base was reached during state security council meeting.

He said that it was important to base so as to curb insecurity around the riverine area of the university and beyond.

Ayade said that the state government placed premium on the management, welfare and running of the university.

“I am glad to receive this great team today because we are all partners in the growth and development of UNICAL.

“On the issue of insecurity, I want to inform you that we have agreed in our last security meeting that we a naval base at the riverine area of the university to stem cases of insecurity on campus.

“Most of the bad boys were using the riverside to strike into the university community. We are passionate about UNICAL; we will do our best the security of students and staff,” he said.

He assured the team of the state government‘s support for all their activities that would move the university forward.

Earlier, the Chairman appealed to the state government to also look into the issue of land encroachment by some individuals and host communities.

He said that they needed the support of in the state with a view to positioning the university as one of the best in the country and around the globe.

The Chairman of the University’s Governing Council called on other members to support in their bid to reposition the university for the benefit of all.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,