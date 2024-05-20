Insecurity: Buratai Centre, South-West traditional leaders to brainstorm in Kaduna 

The Tukur Buratai Research Centre and traditional leaders from the South-West will meet in Kaduna to proffer plausible solutions to the recurring security challenges in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that this will be at a five-day retreat convened by the centre for the traditional leaders from the geopolitical zone.

This is contained in a statement issued by retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman-Kukasheka, issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

According to Usman-Kukasheka, the event will be held from May 20-25 at the Fifth Chukker Polo Resort, along Kaduna – Jos Road, Katabu.

He said the retreat has a theme: ‘Traditional Institutions and Contemporary Security Challenges in Nigeria.’

According to Usman-Kukaheka, the retreat is being organised in recognition of the indispensable role traditional rulers play in fostering harmonious relationships and ensuring security within the society,

He said, ”The seminar seeks to address the critical security challenges facing our nation and explore the significant contributions traditional institutions can make towards sustainable peace and stability.

”The event will feature insightful paper presentations by highly respected intellectuals, academicians, seasoned security experts, and senior retired military officers.

”Additionally, there will be a book presentation by an eminent scholar, further enriching the discourse on traditional leadership and security.’

”Global threats that require both national and international cooperation are increasing and deepening just as the international systems that enable the cooperation are under heightened strain.

”TBRC provides global partners and researchers with a clear pathway for addressing this new, more complex environment and to allow for the agility and creativity necessary to fulfil its mission in a fast-changing world.”

NAN also reports that the centre focuses on providing and propagating strategic peace as well as security information for the public.

It also trains serving or retired military personnel and interested civilians in the field of peace, security, diplomacy and development. (NAN)

By Muhammad Tijjani