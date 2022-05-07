Insecurity: Buratai calls for combined efforts toward strong institution

By Suleiman Shehu

Retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), says there is need for combined efforts to have a strong and committed institution that will protect the nation’s territory.

Buratai, who is also Nigeria Ambassador to Benin Republic, made this known on Saturday in Saki, Oyo State.

While inaugurating a Modern School Gate and a road named after him at the Command Science Secondary School in the town, said that this called for the establishment of more military bases to tackle insecurity.

According to him, Nigeria needs establishment of more military bases, not only in the Army, but also in other services, especially during this period of rising insecurity.

“In this era of terrorism, insurgency, asymmetric warfare, there is need to spread the security agencies to take care of many volatile areas that need quick interventions.

“I foresee establishment of more military bases in the nearest future.

“Combine efforts will enable us to have a strong and committed institution that will protect our territory,” he said.

Buratai commended the General Commanding Officer (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, for his contributions to the development of the Command Science Secondary School.

He lauded the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Oyedepo, entire Saki Community and Oyo State Government, for the support given to him while in the service and to the school.

Buratai said that the school, formerly a Teachers College, was donated to the Army and had been turned around to its present look.

In his remarks, the GOC, while describing Buratai as his mentor, pledged the commitment of the division to sustain and improve on the development of the school for academic progress.

Chibuisi commended the Saki Community for a condusive environment, urging them to sustain the peaceful atmosphere with the men and officers of the command.

Also, the Commandant of the School, Lt.-Col. Bolaji Oladejo, said that his dream for the school was for it to be a reference point for all other schools in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“Our dream is to produce students that can compete favourably with other counterparts.

“We want to introduce multimedia into the Science Laboratory for more understanding of the concept of science by students,” Oladejo said.

In his comments, the Okere of Saki, called for the establishment of Army University at the Command Science Secondary School and fencing of the school, which he said was on about 200 acres of land.

Oyedepo said that this would make people of the town to have easy access to military education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai, had earlier been conferred with the honourary chieftaincy title of Jagumolu of Sakiland by the Ojere of Sakiland.

Also, Retired Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, was conferred with the honourary title of Akinrogun of Sakiland at the ceremony.(NAN)

