Insecurity: Buni seeks upscaling of boarder patro

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe is billed to meet with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja and the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, to strategise on effective boarder patrol in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Thursday.

According to Mohammed, the meeting is a follow up to the resolution of Yobe State Security Council meeting held on Nov. 1, to address recent security challenges in northern part of the state.

“Governor Buni is scheduled to brief the security chiefs on the resolutions of the meeting and the need to intensify security presence along the borders.

“The governor will also seek for a joint operation of the Army, Air Force, and Police for clearance of possible undetonated, Explosive Ordinance devices in some suspected areas,” Mohammed said.

He quoted Buni’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, retired Brig.-Gen. Abdulsalam Dahiru, as saying that suspected gunmen had recently infiltrated the state, attacked a border community in Geidam inflicting heavy casualties.

“Yobe state shares common borders with Borno State and Niger Republic, security operatives have been deployed to the affected community to check the infiltration,” he said.

Mohammed said Buni had commiserated with the families of the victims of the attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

“He also directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to constitute a government delegation to visit, condole, and identify with the affected families.

“Similarly, Governor Buni has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to support the families of the deceased persons with their immediate needs”. (NAN)

