Insecurity: Buni meets CAS, seeks more air surveillance in Yobe

…..Buni meets CAS, seeks more air surveillance

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has called on the Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) to increase its air surveillance in the state to tackle the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Friday, made the plea when he met with the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall, Hassan Abubakar.

Mohammed said the meeting was to discuss areas of improvement on aerial patrol to improve security across the state.

“Gov. Buni said the recent attack on some soft targets along the borders of the state calls for improved surveillance.

“The governor noted that the state shares local and international borders with some Nigerian states and Niger Republic, making aerial patrol of the state necessary for improved security.

“This is so because the gunmen who recently attacked border villages infiltrated into the state from outside to attack the villages,” Mohammed said.

He said the governor assured the readiness of his administration to partner with the security agencies to fortify the state and deal with any possible threat to the state.

“Gov. Buni urged the people of the state to cooperate with the security agencies, and report suspicious persons and movements in their localities for proactive action,” he added.

Mohammed said the CAS assured the governor that the NAF was committed to safeguarding the lives and property of every Nigerian.

“The CAS said the Nigeria Airforce has upscaled its operations in the state and the Northeast in general, to improve security in the area.

“He also called on the people to cooperate with security operatives for a collective and pragmatic approach to possible security challenge in their communities,” the governor’s spokesman said.(NAN)

