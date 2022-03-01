Insecurity: Buhari assures decisive action to contain kidnapping, schools’ disruption

By Sumaila Ogbaje

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that efforts have been intensified to deal decisively with issues of kidnapping and disruption of schools by criminals across the country.

Buhari said this at the National Security Seminar organised by Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The seminar with theme, `Appraisal of National Resilience and Policy Implementation in National Security Management in Nigeria’, was organised in collaboration with Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and NDC.

He warned that the Federal Government would no longer tolerate disruption of the nation’s educational system and economic activities by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that the issue of kidnapping that has bedeviled us in the recent past is being tackled with all seriousness

“We have zero tolerance for kidnapping especially of children and we should deal with such outrageous issue decisively.

“The disruption of our educational system and economic activities will not be tolerated.

“I have directed that all cases relating to kidnapping and economic sabotage across the entire nation be ruthlessly addressed,’’ he said.

Buhari also said that the security of Nigeria and all Nigerians remained a priority of his administration, adding that the government would continue to build a thriving and sustainable economy.

He added that the government would continue to improve access to quality education, enhance social inclusion, as well as excellent infrastructure among others.

The president commended the efforts of security agencies in dealing with terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other security challenges in different parts of the country.

According to him, these issues and challenges have been professionally handled by the armed forces and other security agencies using improved intelligence relations and effective collaboration.

Buhari called on all Nigerians to support the armed forces and other security agencies in the ongoing fight against insecurity, adding that security was everybody’s business.

He commended the alumni association for their patriotism and urged them to keep up the good work, to enhance national security.

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, said there was the need to involve the whole-of-society in the fight against insecurity confronting the nation.

Maghashi said that the value for human life had become questionable in recent time, adding that ritual killings and kidnapping had become regular news items while internet fraud had continued to grow among youth.

According to him, Nigerians are renowned to be hard working, peace loving and great achievers in the international arena.

“ We must focus on the human element and enhance human security in all its ramifications.

“No nation can exist without human beings and more importantly, the destiny of man is to unite and remain eternally connected with each other as brothers and sisters and being at peace with each other.

“This is more so that it is in the unity of our nation, patriotic deeds and utterances as well as in our collective resolve to live in peace that we can make progress.

“If we all join hands to keep peace, fight criminality and provide the desired people-oriented support for the security agencies, Nigeria will be a better place for us all,’’ he said.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, said the seminar would examine issues of nationalism, patriotism and a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach to addressing insecurity.

Monguno said that high degree of trust between and among citizens was necessary to having a peaceful society, adding that security had been misconstrued to be solely a government affair.

He urged the public to encourage and support the military and other security agencies, saying the unity of the country was primarily driven by collective effort and patriotism.

He commended AANDEC for supporting the national security agenda of the government and pledged that ONSA would continue to partner the association in promoting national security.

The President of AANDEC, retired Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi, said the current security challenges facing the nation had portrayed a negative perception of the Nigerian identity.

Abdullahi said the resilience and diversity of the nation were meant to provide opportunity for national development instead of division.

According to him, the seminar is designed to address the issue of moral decadence in the nation.

He said the alumni association would continue to support the government in its effort to secure the country and its citizens.

Abdullahi called for enhanced sense of patriotism and nationalism among Nigerians, such that the mention of green- white-green would provoke nationalism in all citizens. (NAN)

