Insecurity: Boots needed on ground, says Tambuwal

More equipments, personnel and joint decisive steps need to be taken by the security forces in the country to roll back the current deplorable security situation.

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made this observation when he received the new General Commanding Officer 8th Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey.

Gov. Tambuwal further urged the Chief of Army Staff to come to the rescue of Sokoto state, which

needs very urgent intervention as bandits’ attacks are becoming alarming in the state.

Assuring the new GOC of his administration’s sustained and improved collaboration with him and the other security agencies in the state, the Governor stated that already plans are underway by the state government, which held a stakeholders meeting on insecurity a day before to tackle the problem.

In his remarks, Gen. Bassey said the support of every citizen of the state is required in order to maintain peace in the state and commended Governor Tambuwal for convening the security summit held with all stakeholders in the state.

He assured that the Nigerian Army is going to do its work effectively and professionally to enable the people of the Eastern zone of the state plagued by bandits’ attacks to go about their normal businesses without let or hindrance.

