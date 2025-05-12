Insecurity: Benue LG boss restricts movement to 6:30pm

Mr Victor Ormin, Executive Chairman, Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue, has directed that movement of people in and out of the LGA be restricted to 6:30pm.

By Emmanuel Antswen

Mr Victor Ormin, Executive Chairman, Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue, has directed that movement of people in and out of the LGA be restricted to 6:30pm.

Ormii’s directive was conveyed in a statement signed by Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Timothy Ajieje, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday.

The chairman said that the directive takes immediate effect and advised the people not to travel within Gwer West at night because of the growing security challenges.

“With this executive directive, people coming into Gwer West and those going out to other places are to do so within the stipulated time of 6:30pm.

“This restriction will be reviewed as the security situation improves.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the LG shares boundaries with Makurdi, Gwer East and Otukpo LGAs.

NAN further reports that commuters also use the federal highway that passes through the LGA to connect the eastern and southern parts of the country. (NAN)