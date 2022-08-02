Insecurity: Bello shuts down brothels, bans face masks in public

By Lizzy Okoji

As part of efforts to combat crime, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, has ordered the immediate closure of all brothels in the state.

Bello also banned wearing of face masks in public places for proper and easy identification of persons.

The governor gave the directive on Tuesday in Lokoja, during a meeting with all first-class and second-class traditional rulers, chairmen of the 21 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

Mr Onogwu Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Bello, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The governor said that the action was aimed at curbing criminal activities in the state, and to ensure that Kogi remained the safest state in the country.

He further ordered the removal and demolition of shanties in Lokoja, Osara, Zango, Itobe, Obajana, Okaba, as well as other settlements surrounding the capital.

He also directed that trailers parks within 30 metres on the right of ways, be removed.

He urged the commissioner in charge of local government and chieftancy affairs, local government chairmen, union leaders and security agencies, to meet with tricycle and motorcycle riders for proper documentation.

Bello also charged all traditional rulers to guard their domains and ensure occupants of all the nooks and crannies of their areas were properly documented because every inch of the land belonged to them.

He sympathised with families of the slain security agents in Ajaojuta LGA.

While admonishing the local government chairmen, and security agencies to continue to do their jobs without fear or favour, the governor, however, sent a strong warning to politicians in the state to desist from acts that could breach Kogi’s peace and security.

Bello charged citizens and residents of the state to give vital security information to law enforcement agencies, and also cooperate with them in the discharge of their duties. (NAN)

