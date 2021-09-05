Insecurity: Bandits abduct married woman, two teenage daughters in Abuja

By Idris Ibrahim

Bandits suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a 45-year-old married woman alongside her two teenage daughters in Abuja community, Newsdiaryonline has learnt.

The incident occured around 11:15pm on Saturday at Pegi community in the outskirts of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered that the assailants invaded the house of Pastor Gabriel Oladapo in Pegi Resettlement of Zone A hill-top axis and abducted his wife and two daughters at gun point.

Aderibigbe Isaac Taiwo, Chairman Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), a resident, confirmed the incident to our reporter by phone Sunday afternoon.

“At about 11:15 pm I got a call from one of the zonal leaders of the community, that assailants invaded the premises of Pastor Gabriel Oladapo and abducted his wife and two children.”

“It is worrisome that the kidnap incidents ravaging our community is yet to be crushed by the tactical and professional security personnel.We are calling on all and sundry to come to our aid,” Mr Taiwo said.

The community leader further revealed the identity of the abducted victims to Newsdiaryonline. The victims are; Mrs Oladapo Bukola 45, Miss Oladapo Glory 17 and Miss Oladapo Moyo 14.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ndipraya, FCT Police Command spokesman confirmed the incident to this newspaper Sunday evening.

“Efforts are being made by the Command to ensure victims are rescued,” the police said and declined comments further.

Pegi Community is one of the six resettlement created under the Administration of Mallam Nasir El-rufai when he was the Minister of the FCT. The onslaught of banditry activities has led to the deaths and abduction of several residents in the community.

