Insecurity: Army to hold exercise ‘still water’ in Calabar

By George Odok

The 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar, says it has concluded plans to hold a field training codenamed ‘Still Water’.

A release signed on Tuesday in Calabar by Capt. Dorcas Oluwatope, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 13 Brigade, said the exercise would commence from Oct. 5 to Dec. 23.

Oluwatope said that the exercise was aimed at tackling decisively various criminal activities such as oil bunkering, militancy and kidnapping among others in various parts of Cross River.

Accordingly, the exercise will feature troops of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army and personnel from other sister security agencies in the state.

“It is pertinent to mention that the exercise will also witness movement of large number of troops, military armaments and other heavy equipment throughout its duration.

“In view of the foregoing, the general public is requested to go about their lawful duties without any fear.

“The Commander of 13 Brigade duly reassures the general public that the Brigade remains committed to achieving lasting peace and security in the state,” she said. (NAN)

