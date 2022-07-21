Insecurity: Army tasks officers on operational successes

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Special Services Programme (Army), Maj.-Gen. Solomon Udounwa, has urged officers to deploy knowledge acquired from trainings to achieve successes in the fight against insecurity across the country.

Uduonwa made the call at the closing of the Operational Planning Cadre 2022 of the Army Headquarters Garrison on Thursday in Abuja.

He commended the Garrison for successfully hosting a fruitful and rewarding cadre, adding that it was a testimony to the hard work and commitment of the organisers, facilitators and participants.

“Judging from the understanding displayed by the participants shows the objectives of the cadre which was to acquaint participants in operational planning procedures for a Whole of Nation Approach to addressing contemporary security challenges have been achieved.’’

Uduonwa said the series of presentations, interactive sessions and hands-on during the cadre have greatly enriched their knowledge of the subject.

“For participants from other security agencies and civil organisations, the essence of your participation is to get you acquainted with operational planning procedures and understand your part in the whole-of-nation approach.

“You are therefore expected to take back the knowledge gained during the cadre to your various services, organisation, departments and establishments.

“This is with the hope that we see a remarkable improvement in your approach to operational planning and managing the myriad of security challenges we face.

“I also expect that the lessons learnt during the Cadre would benefit our various organisations and the nation in general,” he said.

Uduonwa also commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, for his unflinching support.

He also commended his drive toward ensuring that the army continued to perform its constitutional role of ridding the nation of security threats through provision of adequate and requisite training to personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operational planning cadre commenced on Monday with participation army officers drawn from the different corps to enhance their capacity for efficiency. (NAN)

