Insecurity: Army holds field training exercise in A’Ibom

The 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Friday inaugurated Exercise Still Waters III in Essien Udim Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom, to tackle all forms of security threats in the state.

Brig.-Gen. Ken Chigbu, Commander, 2 Brigade, described the exercise as an annual field training event aimed at bringing together all the security agencies in the state to sharpen their skills on the rudiments of internal security operations.

Chigbu expressed hope that it would provide an opportunity for joint efforts to tackle the emerging security threats in the state especially during yuletide.

He said that the 2 Brigade in collaboration with other sister security agencies in the state have supported the State Government through both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to effectively tackle the threats be-devilling the state.

According to him, “the event could not have come at a better time than now when there are growing concerns about the several security challenges confronting our dear state and nation at large’’.

The commander said that the brigade, under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam was currently undergoing unprecedented changes.

He noted that the brigade and indeed the Division have continued to benefit immensely from the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force.

He thanked the heads of other security agencies for their synergy and support in fighting insecurity in the state as well as the Akwa Ibom Government for the support given to security agencies.

In his remarks, Gov. Umo Eno commended the brigade for collaborating with other security agencies to ensure adequate security in the state especially in the area of intelligence sharing.

Eno represented by his Deputy, Sen. Akon Eyankenyi, also commended the brigade for siting its base in Ikot Afanag, “a volatile area ravaged by the activities of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’’.

He said that the presence had restored peace and normalcy in the area and many displaced persons had returned to their communities.

He pledged commitment to deepening cooperation with the brigade to ensure that Akwa Ibom people and other residents enjoy maximum security and maintain its status as one of the most peaceful and secured states in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event are crowd dispersal drills, aerial surveillance/support for the flag-off event by the Nigerian Air Force, presentation of souvenirs and medical outreach. (NAN)

