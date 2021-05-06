Insecurity: Aregbesola tasks NSCDC, others to tackle insecurity

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday in Abuja urged paramilitary under his ministry to rise to the challenge of insecurity in the country.

Aregbesola spoke at the decoration of eight newly promoted officers of the Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Security and Defence Corps ().

“You are coming on board at a period of great national security challenge.

“Though, you are paramilitary , quite strangely, the public expects you to solve ’s security challenges.

“The Ministry of Interior is always on the mouth of commentators and analysts when the security situation in the country is being mentioned.

“This is to let you know the great expectations have of you,” Aregbesola said.

Decrying the reign of , insurgents and other criminals in the land, the minister said that the “must step up to the plate”.

He said that it hard to believe that kidnappers could openly move a large number of students through long distances without being spotted or reported

Aregbesola added that he did not also believe that were unaware of criminals’ camps in their communities and the nefarious activities going on there.

“It is important therefore that you cultivate deep relationship with the in your communities so they can trust you with the vital information needed for securing the .

“We are at a point where we cannot but make a big difference.

in particular should maximise their grassroots penetration for intelligence .

“The criminals live in our homes, offices, farms, bushes and forests. They roam our streets and engage in day-to-day activities with us.

“On the surface, they are just as ordinary and uniform like the rest of us,” the minister said.

Mr Shuaibu Belgore, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry,  said that the current situation had necessited increased vigilance by security operatives, hence, the need for improved quality of security operations in .

Belgore tasked the newly decorated and other officers to ensure that the country overcomes the challenges of rising insecurity demonstrated by kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, arson, and herder/ conflicts.

Responding, Mr Haliru Ishaka, on behalf of the newly decorated officers, thanked President Buhari for approving their promotion and pledged their loyalty in the discharge of their respective responsibilities.
