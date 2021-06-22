Insecurity: Aregbesola canvasses digitisation of security agencies’ operations

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has canvassed for the digitisation of the intelligent gathering and monitoring operations of security agencies, as the best approach to tackle the nation’s security challenges.



A statement by the Director of Press in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, on Tuesday in Abuja, quoted the minister as emphasizing that the world had gone past the manual processes of operation as was the case presently in Nigeria.



Aregbesola, who was responding to the presentation to his ministry of an IT audit of its agencies, pledged that the ministry and its agencies would ensure maximum capacity building for digitisation.



He urged Nigerian leaders to put in their best to overcome the security challenges facing the country, as this would

define the country as one that was able to meet global digital standards.



In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, stated that significant efforts had already commenced to fully digitise the operations of the ministry.



He said that the Electronic Data Management System (EDMS), which would ensure digitisation of file records and promote the implementation of the Human Resource Module of the IPPIS, were already set to take-off in the ministry.



He, however, solicited for more funds to be appropriated, to further strengthen the ministry’s Information Technology infrastructure.



The presented audit report identified that the ministry and its agencies were yet to upgrade to the digital world’s standards and needed to brace up to global acceptable practices, in order to curb insecurity and bring peace to Nigeria. (NAN)

