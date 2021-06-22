Insecurity: Aregbesola canvasses digitisation of security agencies’ operations

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf , has canvassed digitisation of the intelligent gathering and operations of security agencies, as the best approach to tackle the nation’s security challenges.


A statement by the Director of Press in the , Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, on Tuesday in , quoted the  minister as emphasizing the world had gone past the manual processes of operation as was the case presently in Nigeria.


, who was responding to the presentation to his of an IT audit of its agencies, pledged the and its agencies would ensure capacity building digitisation.


He urged to put in their best to overcome the security challenges facing the country, as this would
define the country as one was able to meet digital standards.


In his remarks, the , in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, stated that significant efforts had already commenced to fully digitise the operations of the ministry.


He said that the Electronic Data Management System  (EDMS), which would ensure digitisation of file records and promote the implementation of the Human Resource Module of the IPPIS, were already set to take-off in the ministry.


He, however, solicited more funds to be appropriated, to further strengthen the ministry’s Information infrastructure.


The presented audit report identified that the ministry and its agencies were  yet to upgrade to the digital world’s standards and needed to brace up to acceptable practices, in order to curb insecurity and bring peace to Nigeria. (NAN)

