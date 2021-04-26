Insecurity: Anambra govt. imposes curfew on 6 communities

The Anambra State Government has imposed curfew six communities in Oyi and Anambra East Local Government Areas.

Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary the state government, announced statement Monday in Awka.

Chukwulobelu listed the affected communities as: Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu And Umunya.

said the curfew which took immediate effect would last between 7pm and 6am daily.

The secretary Anambra government urged residents of the affected communities adhere strictly the order as security personnel would ensure strict enforcement”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police had earlier announced that nine yet--be identified persons were killed by gunmen at Nteje community.

Sources say the report of the killing has left residents of Nteje and some neigbouring communities in fear.

Local sources also reveal that some residents are already fleeing their homes in search of . (NAN)

