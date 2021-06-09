Prof. Sunday Elom, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AEFUNAI), says the institution is safe for academic activities.



Elom stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.



The statement, signed on his behalf by Mr Iyke Ubochi, Head, Public Relations and Information, is coming on the heels of an online message, urging students and staff members of Izzi origin to leave the institution to avoid being caught up in violence.



The VC urged members of the university community to disregard any rumour of attack on students and members of staff of Izzi Annexe of the institution.



NAN reports that the online message triggered off apprehension within the university community in the last few days.



The statement read in part: “In the last few days, there has been palpable fear, panic and apprehension within the university community over the safety of workers and students due to the simmering communal crisis between Izzi and Ikwo communities.



“The panic was heightened last week due to a viral online message and voice note calling on staff and students of the University who are from Izzi to go home to avoid being caught up by an imminent war between the two communities.

“The situation has raised some concerns about the safety of students and workers of the university from the esteemed parents and guardians of our students and other stakeholders.



“The university management wishes, therefore, to state that staff members and students are safe and secure on campus and that academic activities are going on without hitch.



“The security agencies have been fully briefed on the situation and they are working round the clock to ensure the university campus remains peaceful and conducive for academic activities.”



The statement added that the management had also constituted a high-powered security committee, comprising representatives of some security agencies, workers, students and members of the university host community.



According to the statement, the committee is expected to liaise with the appropriate authorities to ensure security within and around the campus.



“Management wants to use this opportunity to reassure our students, their parents and guardians and other stakeholders that AEFUNAI is safe, secure, and that academic activities are going on without encumbrances.”



The statement, however, advised staff members and students to avoid travelling through the Nkwagu-Enyigba-Nwakpu Road at night until normalcy returned in the area.



“They are also advised to avoid night outings and ensure they are in their hostels not later than 7pm, especially those living off campus.



“The safety and security of our workers and students remain paramount to us and management is working assiduously to maintain it,” the statement added. (NAN)

