Insecurity: Akeredolu seeks better tools, hardware for armed forces

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for the provision of required tools and military hardware for the Nigerian Armed Forces to tackle the menace of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery across the country.

Akeredolu made this known in Akure on Thursday during the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and laying of wreaths.

The governor, who said that the present security architecture in the country needed re-engineering, reiterated the call for provision of modern equipment for security agencies to help curb criminal activities in the country.

According to him, there is the need for proper policing of every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

“The regular police cannot do it alone. Other security agencies must, as a matter of urgency, step in to secure the country,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman, Nigerian Legion in the state, Col. Olu Apata (retd.), lauded the efforts of the present administration regarding the welfare of the legionnaires.

He advised serving soldiers to be diligent in their duties in order to do their country proud.

Also speaking with newsmen, widow of a fallen hero, Mrs Roselyn Alarape, thanked the governor for the collateral-free loan distributed to the widows and dependants of fallen heroes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a cheque of N5.45 million was presented to widows and dependants of fallen heroes and wives of serving soldiers, as collateral-free loans. (NAN)