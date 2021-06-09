Insecurity: Again Niger State Govt bans illegal motor parks in Minna

Niger State Government has banned illegal operators of motor parks within Minna metropolis with effect June 9.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger announced this while addressing newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.

News Agency of (NAN) reports that state government on March 4, banned operators of illegal motor parks within Minna metropolis.

Bello, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, said move became  necessary further close some security gaps in transportation sector.

He called on the general public patronise only recognised motor parks.

These, he said are the Abdulsalam, Central, Kpakungu Limawa, NSTA, Mobile, Peace Travel Nice Travel and Kure Market motor parks.

He cautioned all commuters not patronize illegal parks in the interest of safeguarding their lives and property.

According him, henceforth, all commercial vehicles must obtain commercial number plates with immediate effect and all commercial vehicles must ensure they obtain commercial vehicle stickers the Ministry of .

“No vehicles will be allowed to take passengers outside designated government approved parks’’,  he said.

Sani-Bello noted that only standard passenger manifest designed and produced by the ministry of was to be used for all vehicles loading in all the motor parks.

He added that the use of private vehicles for commercial purposes was banned and anyone caught in the act would be prosecuted.

Sani-Bello further stated that all private motorcycles and tricycles should be registered and riders must also obtain riders cards.

He, however, apologized with residents of Minna on the hardships caused they might encounter, noting that Government was aware of the difficulties people were going through moving one point to the other.

On the abduction of 136 students from Tegina Islamic School, the governor reassured parents and families of the victims that significant progress for the release of the students was being made.

He said that Government was not relenting on its efforts to ensure the release of the students and appealed to parents to be patient. (NAN)

