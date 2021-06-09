The Niger State Government has banned illegal operators of motor parks within the Minna metropolis with effect from June 9.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger announced this while addressing newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on March 4, banned operators of illegal motor parks within the Minna metropolis.

Bello, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, said the move became necessary to further close some security gaps in the transportation sector.

He called on the general public to patronise only recognised motor parks.

These, he said are the Abdulsalam, Central, Kpakungu Limawa, NSTA, Mobile, Peace Travel Nice Travel and Kure Market motor parks.

He cautioned all commuters not patronize illegal parks in the interest of safeguarding their lives and property.

According to him, henceforth, all commercial vehicles must obtain commercial number plates with immediate effect and all commercial vehicles must ensure they obtain commercial vehicle stickers from the Ministry of Transport.

“No vehicles will be allowed to take passengers outside designated government approved parks’’, he said.

Sani-Bello noted that only standard passenger manifest designed and produced by the ministry of transport was to be used for all vehicles loading in all the motor parks.

He added that the use of private vehicles for commercial purposes was banned and anyone caught in the act would be prosecuted.

Sani-Bello further stated that all private motorcycles and tricycles should be registered and riders must also obtain riders cards.

He, however, apologized with residents of Minna on the hardships caused they might encounter, noting that Government was aware of the difficulties people were going through moving from one point to the other.

On the abduction of 136 students from Tegina Islamic School, the governor reassured parents and families of the victims that significant progress for the release of the students was being made.

He said that Government was not relenting on its efforts to ensure the safe release of the students and appealed to parents to be patient. (NAN)

